Home Depot requires employees to wear masks, will offer masks to customers

Home Depot has joined the growing number of businesses that are reviving mask mandates as the delta variant of COVID-19 drives a surge in cases across the United States.

As of Aug. 2, all associates, contractors and vendors are required to wear a face mask while indoors at Home Depot stores regardless of their vaccination status. This applies to the distribution centers, office locations, and customer homes, according to a news release.

Home Depot said stores will ask customers to wear masks while inside and will offer facial coverings to those who don’t have one.

In recent weeks, many businesses have begun requiring proof of vaccination from their employees. Home Depot is not among them, choosing rather to "strongly encourage" all associates to get vaccinated.

The company is providing employees with resources to cover childcare, transportation and help to make appointments.

The move came several days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed course on some masking guidelines, recommending that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the delta variant of the coronavirus is fueling infection surges.

