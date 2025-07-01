Home Depot responding to call for 31-day boycott over DEI

The Brief Home Depot is facing a 31-day boycott led by The People’s Union USA over claims it removed its DEI page. The company says it remains committed to values of respect and inclusion, despite the accusations. The boycott also targets Amazon and Starbucks, citing broader concerns about corporate accountability.



Atlanta-based retailer Home Depot is the target of a 31-day boycott this month, organized by a group called The People’s Union USA. The effort is being led by the group’s founder, John Schwartz, who claims the company quietly removed its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) page from its website.

In a video posted to Instagram, Schwartz said the boycott goes beyond a single issue, suggesting it's part of a broader push for corporate accountability and transparency.

Home Depot responded in a statement to Newsweek, saying: "Our success has been driven by values that include respect for all people," and that the company is "proud to have a culture that welcomes everyone."

The People’s Union USA is also encouraging boycotts of Amazon and Starbucks during the month of July, citing similar concerns about the companies' commitment to DEI and worker rights.

Various companies, including one against Target led by an Atlanta pastor, have been target of boycotts since President Donald Trump returned to office and demanded the end of DEI programs.

