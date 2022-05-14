Man, woman injured in Hollywood Road apartment shooting

article

Two people were injured in an early morning shooting in northwest Atlanta.

Officers were called out around 12:37 p.m. to the Hollywood West Apartments located at 1033 Hollywood Road NW after a report of a shooting. Atlanta police said a man and a woman were found at the scene suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Both were rushed to an area hospital.

Investigators spent a few hours combing over the parking lot of the apartment complex for evidence. Numerous evidence markers scattered the scene.

Atlanta police investigate an early morning shooting at an apartment off Hollywood Road NW on May 14, 2022. (FOX 5)

Details surrounding the shooting are still under investigation.

No word on if police have identified a shooter.

The names of the man and woman were not released.