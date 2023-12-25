Holiday travelers beware: Gas prices fluctuate amidst winter demand, global tensions

article

The Christmas holiday travel season is not the only reason Georgia drivers are feeling the pinch at the pump this past week as gas prices surged, mirroring a national trend.

According to data from AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in the state has reached $3.01, subject to potential overnight fluctuations.

This represents a 5-cent increase from just a week ago, a 22-cent jump from the past month, and a 31-cent surge compared to the same period last year. Filling up a 15-gallon tank now costs Georgians an average of $45.15, nearly $5 more than the same time in the previous year.

Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman for AAA, attributes this upward trajectory to the rising prices of crude oil and recent attacks on ships in the Red Sea. "This is not the news Georgians wanted to hear ahead of the new year, but unless wholesale gasoline prices change course and drop considerably, pump prices may continue to rise," Waiters warned.

Nationally, the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by 6 cents over the past week, reaching $3.12. This marks the first weekly increase since September, signaling a potential end to the falling gas prices observed in recent months. The Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported a slight dip in gas demand from 8.86 to 8.75 million barrels a day last week, while total domestic gasoline stocks increased by 2.7 million barrels to 226.7 million barrels.

Robust gas demand and elevated oil prices have contributed to the recent surge in pump prices as the United States enters the winter season. With holiday travel in full swing, drivers can expect to see pump prices fluctuate slightly during this busy travel season.

In the state of Georgia, regional price variations are notable. Atlanta is experiencing an average gas price of $3.02 per gallon. The most expensive metro markets in the state include Savannah at $3.12, Hinesville-Fort Stewart at $3.05, and Brunswick at $3.04. On the other hand, the least expensive metro markets are Dalton at $2.92, Warner Robins at $2.88, and Catoosa-Dade-Walker at $2.86.

