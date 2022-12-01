Luggage theft becoming more common as holidays approach

The arrest of a former NFL player charged with taking someone else's luggage from a carousel at the Atlanta airport put a spotlight on bag security.

Damian Parms was stopped on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Police say he allegedly snatched a designer bag. He did not keep the bag and most of the contents but did take one electronic item, according to police documents.

Parms was taken to the Clayton County jail.

Of course, another big holiday is coming up. Law enforcement authorities say they will be on the lookout for more bag thieves who will try to pounce on luggage expecting they will contain gifts inside.

What about security for those bags?

The bag claim area is wide open. You do not have to be a traveler to enter the space.

It has been that way for years ever since a check system that matched an airline ticket to a piece of luggage was eliminated. A traveler used to have to show that before exiting the terminal.

Hartsfield-Jackson management says bag security is an airline responsibility.

At the south terminal, the primary carrier Delta pays officers to work off duty and watch the south side carousels.

That same security presence does not exist on the north side.