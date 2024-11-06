Holiday classic 'The Best Christmas Pageant Ever' hits the big screen

The so-called "worst kids in the world" are coming to a big screen near you — so prepare yourselves for a Christmas you’ll never forget!

A new film adaptation of Barbara Robinson’s classic book "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever" opens in theaters this weekend, directed by "The Chosen" creator Dallas Jenkins and starring Judy Greer, Pete Holmes, and a cast full of delightful young actors.

Chances are you already know the story well — it’s been a seasonal favorite since its publication in 1972, and was previously adapted into both a stage play and a made-for-television movie — but in case you don’t, "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever" centers on the six notorious Herdman children (the aforementioned "worst kids in the world") and their memorable participation in a small town’s traditional Christmas pageant. Greer plays the mother who volunteers to direct the pageant, and ends up creating a major controversy by casting the Herman kids in the show.

Full disclosure in the interest of being as impartial as possible: a certain feature reporter writing this article was in the play "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever" when he was in the fifth grade! So, yes, it’s possible he was a little extra motivated to chat with the stars of the new film. Click the video player to check out those interviews — and click here for more information on the film.