1 man dies in Hogansville house fire

An unidentified man was found dead in a structure fire at a home on Church Street in Hogansville Saturday evening.

The Hogansville Police Department and Troup County Fire were called to the scene just after 6 p.m.

The Hogansville police chief told FOX 5 the Office of the State Fire Marshal would investigate the case. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

