Police searching for new leads in hit-and-run crash that killed 24-year-old woman

The Brief Investigators are searching for new leads in a hit-and-run crash that killed 24-year-old Mecha Woodard in Gwinnett County. Woodard was hit while walking on the side of State Route 316 during a storm in September. Officials say the suspect vehicle was a 2019-2022 Lexus RX350 or RX450 that had damage to its front passenger-side bumper and headlight.



Gwinnett County police are asking the public for new leads in a deadly hit-and-run case that happened last year in Lawrenceville.

It's been months since 24-year-old Mecha Woodard was struck and killed by a vehicle along State Route 316. The driver did not stay on the scene and has not been identified.

What we know:

Investigators say Woodard was hit during a storm in the early morning hours of Sept. 27, 2024.

The Sandy Springs woman had pulled her vehicle over and was walking in the gore zone between State Route 316 and the entrance ramp from Boggs Road when she was struck.

Mecha Woodard (Courtesy of the Gwinnett County Police Department)

Through vehicle parts collected at the scene, investigators say they have determined that the suspect vehicle is a 2019-2022 Lexus RX350 or Lexus RX 450. The SUV suffered damage to the front passenger-side bumper and headlight.

"It's going to be obvious to this person that they struck something that night. I can't say to whether or not, what that person knew that they struck or what they saw, because at the point in time when the accident occurred was one of the heaviest points in time for the storm." Cpl. Collin Flynn said. "So, it would have been raining, and the storm conditions would have been very bad at that point in time."

The scene of the hit-and-run crash (Gwinnett County Police Department)

What they're saying:

At a press conference in October 2024, Woodard's mother, Shelly Xiong, urged the driver to come forward.

"Please, if anybody has any information or knows anything, please, I'm begging you to please call the police. Help me find the person that is responsible for my daughter's death," Xiong said.

What you can do:

If you have any information about the incident, call Gwinnett County Police detectives at (678) 442-5653 or submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477.