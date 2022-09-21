Hit and run leaves son unconscious, mother begs drivers to slow down

A Clayton County mother wants you to see what a hit and run has done to her son, so drivers will think twice about slowing down in residential areas.

At 13 years old, Da’Varrie Lavender should be in school, or hanging out with friends. Instead, Destiny Lavender's son has been in a coma-like state for nearly three weeks.

His mother says he was on his way home from football practice when a car came barreling down a street in his neighborhood.

He can’t walk or talk and it’s all because of that driver didn’t stop to help on September 3.

Lavender expected her son to run up to the house and get started on homework after school.

"He was outgoing, smart, intelligent, a 4.0 student," she said.

Da’Varrie Lavender, 13, has been in a coma since being hit by a car on Sept. 3, 2022.

She was not expecting a visit from investigators.

"I didn’t get a call. Police came to my house and told me he’d been hit and they had to airlift him to here," she said.

Clayton County police have made an arrest, but Lavender says what’s most important is her son’s health.

"I don’t go home. I’m here [at the hospital]. My other kids were staying with a neighbor," she said.

Da’Varrie Lavender remains at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta after being hit by a car on Sept. 3, 2022. (FOX 5)

Da'Varrie hasn’t opened his eyes since the accident and his mom wants all drivers to remember his face is an example of the life changing damage cars can cause.

"He left my baby for dead. My baby could’ve been gone right now," she said.

FOX 5 reached out to police for the suspect’s information and they did not immediately respond.