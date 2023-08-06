Historic Druid Hills home with ties to 'Gone With the Wind' on sale for $2.4 million

article

A very special home is available for just $2.4 million on Lullwater Road NE in Atlanta.

The historic home, which was built in 1926 and features many pristine original elements such as marble and tile sunrooms, art deco en suite baths, space for a large wine cellar, and an elevator, has ties to "Gone With the Wind."

According to its listing by Engel & Völkers Buckhead Atlanta, the home was built for Edward and Ella Fontainbleau Schiller. Edward Schiller was a vice president of Loew's Grand Theater and his wife Ella was a former stage actress. It is likely they entertained the studio executives and the stars of "Gone With the Wind" during its premiere in Atlanta in December 1939.

In addition to the house, there is a guest cabin that is nestled in the far corners of the garden, which features original 1930s stone wall terraces, a stone BBQ fireplace, ferns, and a circular, stone-walled fountain and waterfall that splashes into a small pool below. The guest house has been carefully preserved.

There's also a studio with a full bath above the 2-car garage. The listing notes that both need renovation, but offer the opportunity for additional guest and recreational spaces.

Last but not least, there are two accessory structures which could be renovated, according to the listing.

The home, which has 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms, faces the 111-year-old Druid Hills Golf Course and is home to a "listed" Cedar that may be close to 100 years old. The 1.7 acre estate lot is near the Lullwater Conservation Garden, which Ella Schiller helped found in 1928 along with a group of neighborhood women.

According to Engel & Völkers Buckhead Atlanta, recent sales in Druid Hills have been between $4 and $5 million. Click here for additional information.