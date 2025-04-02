Historic cannonball discovery in Pickens County sparks bomb squad response

article

The Brief A cannonball was discovered in Pickens County, prompting authorities to call a bomb squad for safe disposal. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Bomb Disposal Unit was involved in disarming and disposing of the device found on Swan Bridge Road. The Talking Rock area has historical significance, having seen action during the Civil War and the Trail of Tears.



Authorities in Pickens County were dealing with a blast from the past on Wednesday night.

A bomb squad was called out after what appeared to be a cannonball was found.

What we know:

The discovery was made in the area of Swan Bridge Road.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Bomb Disposal Unit was called into the area to properly disarm and dispose of the device.

What we don't know:

It is unclear how long the object had been sitting there or who found it.

Local perspective:

The Talking Rock area saw action during the Civil War and the Trail of Tears.

While General William Tecumseh Sherman's army bypassed the area in his infamous "March to the Sea" in 1864, the Union's Third Kentucky Cavalry defeated the local Confederate Home Guard.

Smaller skirmishes between the two forces also took place around the same time.