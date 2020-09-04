Historic Atlanta school renovated and reopened for new school year

A major renovation of the historic schools part of the Atlanta Public Schools is now complete. David T. Howard Middle School opened its doors for the first time since the 1970s this school year, but without kids.

The building sits in the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood. The school originally opened in the 1920s. The school is home to notable alumni like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Maynard Jackson, and Clyde Frazier.

Hallways and classrooms are still empty at the middle school that just got a major facelift.

"When we put pencil to paper and do drawings, it's hard to really see what you're going to end up with," explained Bill Polk, Principal at Stevens and Wilkinson.

The final product is a brand-new middle school mixed with modern innovation and rich history. The school opened as an elementary school in the early 1900s and eventually became an African American high school in Atlanta.

"The meaning was here, and the history of the building and neighborhood was so important," said Polk.

The only thing missing is the students. Kevin Maxwell is the principal at the school and said it is a major upgrade from where they were.

"Inman Middle School was built as an elementary school, so we could only house 900 students," explained Maxwell. "With this building, all of our staff and students will be under one roof."

Architects for the project said it was important to restore the historic parts of the building and make sure it is clear what's old and what's new. The team restored a classroom to look just as it would have when the school was first built. They also restored some of the floors, brick, and even repurposed the gym bleachers.

"The merging of tradition and the innovation together is something the students and the community will be happy to see and feel," said Maxwell.

Maxwell said it's also meaningful for alumni.

"Now that it's reopened, even though we don't have students, they are so emotional, and they feel so blessed to have this building back online," said Maxwell.

APS students will continue virtual learning for at least nine weeks or until COVID-19 cases decline.

