Historic Athens wants to rename a downtown park

article

The Brief Campaign underway to rename Athens park after two Black legislators Alf Richardson and Madison Davis were Athens’ first Black lawmakers Petition drive seeks 1,000 signatures for official application



A local nonprofit is leading an effort to rename a new downtown park in honor of two trailblazing Black legislators from Athens.

What we know:

Historic Athens is gathering signatures in support of renaming the public space after Alf Richardson and Madison Davis, the first Black lawmakers to represent Athens in the Georgia General Assembly.

The organization will be collecting signatures at its welcome center in the coming days. At least 1,000 are required for the official renaming application to move forward.