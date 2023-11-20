Historic 1903 Roswell home for sale by Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation

Image 1 of 6 ▼

A piece of Georgia history could be yours for under $500,000.

The Pierce Hembree House in Roswell is for sale, according to the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation.

The single-family Folk Victorian style house was constructed by Pierce Teasley Hembree in 1903 and sits on a 1.681-acre plot at 780 Hembree Road.

The house features 1 bedroom and 2 bathrooms and is being sold "As-Is, Where-Is," meaning that it can not be moved or demolished. In addition to the main house, the property features four outbuildings, including two barns.

It will be the buyer's responsibility to make improvements that are compatible with the historic character of the property, according to the trust. Although the property is currently livable, interior updates may be made.

The Hembree family played a pivotal role in the early development of Roswell. Amariah Hembree reportedly brought his family to Roswell from South Carolina in the 1830s.

The Hembrees were involved in cotton farming, corn cultivation, sorghum production and livestock raising. From 1903 to 19018, Pierce Hembree farmed 72 acres of land associated with the home. Hembree descendants lived on the property for more than 8 generations.