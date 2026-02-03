Hiram man sentenced to life in prison for assaulting 6-year-old

article

The Brief Javier Emmanuel Sable was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday for sexually abusing a child. The 6-year-old courageously testified at trial to help secure Sable's guilty conviction. The jury returned a guilty verdict after one day of deliberation.



A Hiram man was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday after being convicted of sexually abusing a 6-year-old child, prosecutors said.

What we know:

Javier Emmanuel Sable, 42, was sentenced to life in prison after a four-day jury trial ended in his conviction for aggravated child molestation and child molestation on Jan. 9.

The jury returned a guilty verdict after deliberating for one day.

The Paulding County Sheriff's Office began investigating in August 2024 when the child reported to their guardian that Sable had sexually assaulted them, prosecutors explained.

The victim courageously testified at trial to secure a guilty verdict.

What they're saying:

"For this child, innocence was stolen. Such evil poses a grave threat to our community and will be met with full accountability under the law," said District Attorney Robert S. Lane.

What we don't know:

Prosecutors did not reveal how Sable and the child were connected.