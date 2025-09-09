Hiram man sentences for drug trafficking, gun possession

article

The Brief Darrlin Vernard Warner, known as "Juice," was sentenced to 15 years in prison for drug trafficking and firearm possession, forfeiting over $177,000 in cash. Warner conspired to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine, with authorities seizing drugs, firearms, and cash from his home and vehicle. The sentencing is part of Operation Take Back America, a Justice Department initiative targeting drug cartels and violent crime.



A 39-year-old Hiram man, known by some as "Juice," who was allegedly caught with multiple guns, over $170,000 in cash, and enough drugs to kill half a million people has been sentenced in federal court on Tuesday.

Darrlin ‘Juice’ Vernard Warner sentenced

What we know:

U.S. District Judge William M. Ray II on Tuesday sentenced 40-year-old Darrlin Vernard Warner, also known as "Juice," to 15 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release. Warner also forfeited more than $177,000 in cash seized from his home.

He was originally charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute these drugs, and possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking.

Fentanyl and methamphetamine bust

The backstory:

According to U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg, Warner conspired with others in October and November 2024 to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine in the area. On Nov. 13, 2024, federal, state, and local authorities searched Warner’s home and vehicle, seizing more than two pounds of fentanyl, a pound of methamphetamine, five firearms, and the cash.

Warner pleaded guilty on June 5, 2025, to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine and to possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Drug trafficker sentenced

What they're saying:

"Fentanyl and methamphetamine are wreaking havoc on north Georgia, leading to addiction, crime, and loss of life," said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg. "As a result of key collaboration of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, a significant drug trafficker is out of the community. His deadly drugs are off the street, his weapons have been seized, and his drug proceeds now belong to law enforcement."

"Drug traffickers like Warner fuel addiction and violence by pushing fentanyl and meth into our communities while stockpiling weapons and cash," said Paul Brown, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. "Thanks to the outstanding partnership between federal, state, and local law enforcement, we have dismantled a dangerous operation and made northern Georgia safer."

"This sentencing is a significant victory in protecting the citizens of Georgia from the dangers drug traffickers bring into our communities. Traffickers of deadly substances like fentanyl and methamphetamine leave behind addiction, violence, and devastation that tear families apart," said Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Chris Hosey. "The GBI, alongside our local, state, and federal partners, remains committed to ensuring these criminals face justice and that these dangerous drugs are removed from our communities."

Operation Take Back America

Why you should care:

The prosecution was part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide Justice Department initiative targeting cartels, transnational criminal organizations, and violent crime through the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces and Project Safe Neighborhoods.

What you can do:

Authorities encourage anyone with information about drug trafficking to call the GBI at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477) or the DEA’s Atlanta Division Office at (404) 893-7000. Online tips can be submitted at www.dea.gov/submit-tip.