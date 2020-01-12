Hillsborough County deputies investigate another ATM explosion

Hillsborough County deputies are investigating after an ATM exploded at a Regions Bank in Brandon.

“They had the FBI, ATF out here, the cops, and then you also had all your forensics people look at everything. Quite interesting day to start off with, especially on a Sunday," said Cory McMillan, an employee at a nearby business.

This is the third case of an ATM explosion in recent months. The first instance was in early November at a BB&T ATM in Oldsmar.

“It’s not something you normally see going on, especially in this area because this is a really quiet area. We don’t get a whole lot of activity like that in this area," said McMillan.

The second case happened in December at the Pilot Bank on Linebaugh Avenue. Afterward, investigators released a surveillance photo showing the suspect.

In Sunday's explosion at the Regions Bank, HCSO said the suspect spray painted the surveillance cameras with black paint before the explosion occurred. The same method was used at the Pilot Bank in December, according to HCSO.

(Photos: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

Multiple agencies, including the FBI, are investigating the explosions.