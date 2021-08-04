Bystander shot during robbery attempt in NE Atlanta

article

Police say a bystander was shot in an attempted robbery in northeast Atlanta early Wednesday morning.

Officials tell FOX 5 a woman was walking from a business on Hilliard Street shortly before 3 a.m. when a man walked up to her and tried to rob her.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, the robbery suspect opened fire, hitting a man who was sitting in a chair in a nearby parking lot.

Investigators have not released the identity of the victim or any possible suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information that could help with the shooting investigation, please call the Atlanta Police Department.

