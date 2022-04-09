Lanes along I-75 reopen following 'severe road damage'

A busy stretch on interstate in Marietta shutdown Saturday evening due to ‘severe road damage,' police said.

The Marietta Police Departments issued a traffic advisory around 8:30 p.m. for the I-75 near Canton Road.

Traffic delays were seen on Georgia DOT traffic cameras throughout the area.

Drivers were asked to use Cobb Parkway North during the traffic backups.

Shortly before 9:30 p.m., all lanes appeared to reopen and traffic began flowing regularly.

