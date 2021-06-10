Man found shot to death in Clayton County apartment

article

Police are investigating a deadly shooting at an apartment in Clayton County.

Officials tell FOX 5 officers were called to an apartment complex on the 5000 block of Highway 85 in Riverdale at around 9:40 p.m. Wedensday after reports of shots being fired.

When they got to the scene, officers found the victim lying on the floor in one of the apartments.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not yet released his name.

So far no arrests have been made, and police have not said what led up to the shooting.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call the Clayton County Police Department.

