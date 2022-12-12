Suspect wanted in Hampton gas station hit-and-run

article

Henry County police are looking for a man they said intentionally hit a parked car at a BP gas station in Hampton just before Thanksgiving.

Authorities said the suspect got out of his car and paid for his gas just like any other customer on Highway 3 on Nov. 27 around 6 p.m. However, after pumping his fuel and pulling away from nozzle, police said he backed up and "intentionally" hit a victim's car.

Surveillance cameras captured the suspect inside the station before the incident. He was wearing blue Nike shorts and a black hoodie with white letters on the back. Police said he was driving a white or silver 4-door-sedan that was missing a passenger rear hubcap.

Police did not release information on whether this was a targeted hit-and-run. If you have any information on the incident or recognize the suspect, please call 770-288-7240.