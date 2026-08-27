High-tech Walmart center to bring 1,000 jobs to Carnesville

The Brief Walmart plans to build a $1.3 billion, 1.5 million-square-foot automated fulfillment center in Carnesville, creating 1,000 jobs. Gov. Brian Kemp announced the massive project during an economic development mission to South America on Thursday. Officials say construction for the next-generation Franklin County logistics facility is expected to begin in late 2026.



Gov. Brian Kemp announced Thursday that retail giant Walmart will build a $1.3 billion automated fulfillment center in Carnesville, bringing 1,000 new jobs to rural northeast Georgia.

The high-tech, 1.5 million-square-foot facility aims to expand same-day and next-day shipping capabilities across strategic markets in the United States.

Walmart Carnesville facility

By the numbers:

Walmart is expanding its footprint in Georgia with a 1.5 million-square-foot automated fulfillment center at the Franklin 85 Logistics Center in Carnesville. Kemp shared the project details from Lima, Peru, while leading an economic development mission in South America on Thursday.

The retail powerhouse already operates 209 Walmart stores and Sam’s Clubs alongside 11 supply chain facilities across the state, employing more than 65,300 people. State officials highlighted that construction on the new facility is slated to begin in late 2026.

Walmart high-tech expansion

What they're saying:

"This massive investment from Walmart in a rural part of our state will not only create new, good-paying jobs for hardworking Georgians, it will also allow them to work close to home rather than commuting to a larger city for work," Kemp said.

"As customer expectations continue to evolve, investments like our new fulfillment center in Carnesville help us deliver the speed, convenience, and reliability customers count on," said Karisa Sprague, senior vice president of supply chain for Walmart U.S. "We’re excited to join the Carnesville community and create meaningful career opportunities where associates can grow and build their future with Walmart."

Georgia rural job growth

Local perspective:

Community leaders welcomed the news, praising the joint effort required to bring the global company to Franklin County.

"This investment represents a significant milestone for our community and reflects the confidence that businesses have in our workforce, infrastructure, and quality of life," said Franklin Springs Mayor and Franklin County Industrial Authority Chairman Lee Moore. "The jobs and economic opportunities created through this project will benefit local families and strengthen our economy for years to come."

Tonya Powers, president of the Franklin County Industrial Building Authority, noted that the facility demonstrates the area's competitive advantages. The project came together through partnerships involving state leaders, the Franklin County Industrial Building Authority, Georgia EMC, and Georgia Quick Start.

"An investment and job-creating project of this magnitude will deliver generational opportunity for Franklin County and communities across northeast Georgia," said Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson, who grew up in the county. "Having grown up in Franklin County, I know what it means to see an investment of this scale come to a rural community. Walmart’s decision to build and grow here is a testament to the strength of this community and the opportunities that exist beyond Georgia’s major metropolitan areas."