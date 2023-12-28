High-speed pursuit ends in arrest in Haralson County

A Tallapoosa man, identified as Dwayne Scott Archer, 43, found himself in custody on Thursday after a vigilant Haralson County sergeant spotted his vehicle, resulting in a high-speed pursuit and subsequent arrest.

Archer faces charges of fleeing to elude, reckless driving, and five additional traffic-related offenses. The Haralson County Sheriff’s Office reported that Archer was operating a maroon pickup truck, consistent with the description provided in a previous crime report.

The alert sergeant attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but Archer, instead of complying, accelerated, leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase that concluded in the 200 block of King Gin Road.

Upon bringing the truck to a halt, Archer fled on foot, prompting the use of a K-9 unit to assist in his capture. Jail records indicate that Archer is also confronted with violation of probation charges.

Subsequently, Archer was booked into the Haralson County Jail without bond.