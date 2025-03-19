High-speed chase ends with arrest by Sandy Springs police
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - A high-speed chase involving a red Ford F-150 ended in Sandy Springs on Feb. 28 after officers successfully stopped the vehicle using a PIT maneuver.
What we know:
The incident began around 11:23 p.m. when the Forsyth County Sheriff's Department alerted Sandy Springs Police Department (SSPD) that a truck with a temporary tag had fled from deputies while heading southbound on GA-400.
At 11:33 p.m., SSPD officers spotted the vehicle near Interstate 285 and attempted a traffic stop. The driver initially stopped but then sped off, turning off his lights, making abrupt lane changes, and reaching speeds over 100 mph in a 65 mph zone.
Officers pursued the vehicle eastbound until a Street Crimes Unit officer performed a successful PIT maneuver, stopping the truck. The driver, later identified as Jose Ramirez-Rodas, was taken into custody without further incident.
What's next:
Ramirez-Rodas now faces multiple charges, including Reckless Driving, Fleeing/Attempting to Elude Police, DUI, Firearm Possession During a Crime, and Obstruction.