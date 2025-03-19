High-speed chase ends with arrest by Sandy Springs police

The Brief High-Speed Chase: A red Ford F-150 fled from Forsyth County deputies and led Sandy Springs police on a pursuit. Reckless Driving: The driver turned off lights, changed lanes abruptly, and reached speeds over 100 mph before being stopped. Suspect Arrested: Jose Ramirez-Rodas was taken into custody and faces multiple charges, including DUI, fleeing police, and firearm possession during a crime.



A high-speed chase involving a red Ford F-150 ended in Sandy Springs on Feb. 28 after officers successfully stopped the vehicle using a PIT maneuver.

What we know:

The incident began around 11:23 p.m. when the Forsyth County Sheriff's Department alerted Sandy Springs Police Department (SSPD) that a truck with a temporary tag had fled from deputies while heading southbound on GA-400.

At 11:33 p.m., SSPD officers spotted the vehicle near Interstate 285 and attempted a traffic stop. The driver initially stopped but then sped off, turning off his lights, making abrupt lane changes, and reaching speeds over 100 mph in a 65 mph zone.

Officers pursued the vehicle eastbound until a Street Crimes Unit officer performed a successful PIT maneuver, stopping the truck. The driver, later identified as Jose Ramirez-Rodas, was taken into custody without further incident.

What's next:

Ramirez-Rodas now faces multiple charges, including Reckless Driving, Fleeing/Attempting to Elude Police, DUI, Firearm Possession During a Crime, and Obstruction.