Man arrested, driver on the run after high-speed chase and drug bust on I-85

Deputies say they made a big drug bust on Interstate 85 in Coweta County after a chase that reached speeds of over 100 miles an hour.

Coweta County deputies say driver Corey Williams seemed nervous, was looking around, and was sweating profusely on the night they pulled him over on the interstate.

Body cam video of the traffic stop shows Williams outside his vehicle and back at the patrol car.

The deputy reported later that he already suspected something was up because he said he could smell marijuana coming from the car.

When the deputy went to talk to the passenger, who officials identified as Eddie, authorities say Williams got back in the driver's seat and sped off.

(Coweta County Sheriff's Office)

After Williams took off, deputies say he accelerated up to 110 miles an hour.

According to deputies, the two men began throwing what was described as white powdery substances from the car.

At some point, they said that Williams slammed on the breaks and both he and Alexander ran off.

Deputies would later find Alexander, but not Williams.

Inside the car, deputies said they found over 10 pounds of methamphetamine and cocaine. That’s what was reportedly found, not what was allegedly thrown out during the chase.

Alexander was charged with trafficking in cocaine and meth. The 59-year-old Columbus man is being held at the Coweta County Jail.

The search continues for Williams. If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Coweta County Sheriff's Office.





