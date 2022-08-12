"Referee shortage" could affect high school football ahead of 'Friday Night Lights,' officials say

On Friday nights, the lights shine bright at high school football stadiums throughout Ga., but when the season officially kicks off next week, the football fun could be dampened as the state deals with a shortage of officials.

"We're just doing our best to cover all the games which we have been lucky enough to be able to do, but it's using all of our resources," said Jeff Greene, Secretary of Multi-County Football Officials Association.

Greene has worn the black and white stripes for 15 years.

His group is one of 24 in the state responsible for officiating football games.

His association is short around 15 officials.

"In life officials get sick, family emergencies occur, and sometimes they got to call out which makes it a little more difficult when you don't have that extra pool of officials to pull from," Greene said.

To make sure all games can be played, Greene says the Georgia High School Association has asked, but not mandated, that schools move some games to either a Thursday or Saturday to cover the ref shortage.

The ref groups are also trading games to help.

"You got to have officials, and we're here for fairness, we're here for safety to make sure the game is played in the safest possible manner and to make sure it's played fairly," Greene said.

The National Federation of State High School Associations says about 50,000 refs across all sports have quit in the last three to four years.

Greene is hoping that people hear the need and sign up.

He says no experience is needed, and they are looking for men and women.

"We all love what we do, we're out here for the kids, we're giving back to our communities, and we're out there, heck they pay us to exercise by running up and down the field," he said.

If you are interested in joining one of the official associations in your area, click here to find the one closest to you.