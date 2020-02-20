Hidden Treasures with antique expert Paul Brown

Do you have a hidden treasure sitting in your basement or attic? We asked you to send to photos and antiques expert Paul Brown stops by to examine a few of them.

Viewers sent in all sorts of items but Paul Brown featured three including Tiffany vases he says were worth $1,500 to $2,000, a barber chair with a value from $800 to $1,000 and finally an antique rifle worth over $1,000.

Paul Brown is having an auction on March 14 at Gallery 63.

For more information click here.