Hero Kickball Tournament raises funds for veterans, first responders

Image 1 of 9 ▼ Players take the field during Manna Fund’s inaugural Hero Kickball Tournament in Gwinnett County, an event supporting mental health recovery programs for veterans and first responders. (FOX 5)

A Gwinnett County nonprofit held its first-ever Hero Kickball Tournament this weekend, raising money to support mental health recovery for local veterans and first responders.

What we know:

The event, hosted by Manna Fund, featured kickball games, food trucks, vendors and family-friendly activities. Organizers said it was not only a fundraiser but also a chance for those who serve the community and country to relax and enjoy time together.

What's next:

All proceeds from the tournament will benefit Manna Fund’s new Post-Watch Recovery program, an intensive outpatient initiative that provides funding for military members and first responders seeking treatment for emotional challenges.