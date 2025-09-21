Hero Kickball Tournament raises funds for veterans, first responders
Players take the field during Manna Fund’s inaugural Hero Kickball Tournament in Gwinnett County, an event supporting mental health recovery programs for veterans and first responders. (FOX 5)
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A Gwinnett County nonprofit held its first-ever Hero Kickball Tournament this weekend, raising money to support mental health recovery for local veterans and first responders.
What we know:
The event, hosted by Manna Fund, featured kickball games, food trucks, vendors and family-friendly activities. Organizers said it was not only a fundraiser but also a chance for those who serve the community and country to relax and enjoy time together.
What's next:
All proceeds from the tournament will benefit Manna Fund’s new Post-Watch Recovery program, an intensive outpatient initiative that provides funding for military members and first responders seeking treatment for emotional challenges.
The Source: Information in this article came from a FOX 5 crew attending the event Saturday afternoon.