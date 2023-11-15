Customers at Gwinnett County restaurant potentially exposed to hepatitis A

article

Georgia health officials are investigating a case of hepatitis A that was diagnosed in a server at a Gwinnett County restaurant.

Officials say diners who ate at Lolita's Bar and Grill on the 400 block of Buford Drive on Nov. 7 may have been exposed to the virus.

While it is rare that people who had eaten at the restaurant could become infected by the virus, officials say it can be spread when restaurant workers don't wash their hands thoroughly after using the bathroom.

The Georgia Department of Health says the restaurant is cooperating with the investigation and has thoroughly cleaned and sanitized their building.

Symptoms of hepatitis A include loss of appetite, nausea, tiredness, fever, stomach pain, brown-colored urine, light-colored stools, and the yellowing of the skin or eyes. The symptoms usually appear two to seven weeks after exposure.

If you had eaten or drunk at Lolita's Bar and Grill between Oct. 24 and Nov. 7, officials say you should visit the Gwinnett County Health Department for a free vaccine if you haven't been vaccinated already, be sure to wash your hands thoroughly after using the bathroom and before preparing food, and monitor your health for potential symptoms.

If you have any questions about possible exposure, contact your healthcare provider or the Gwinnett County Health Department at 770-339-4260 (press 0 and ask to speak with the epidemiologist on call).