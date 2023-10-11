Henry Winkler talks 'scary' experience of releasing new memoir

Henry Winkler may be one of the most recognizable screen actors of the last 50 years — but right now, the Emmy winner is feeling the butterflies of a beginner.

"This particular book – the adult writing about the adult and the growth to become – was scary," says Winkler. "My heart is in my throat! Because you don’t know how it’s going to be accepted."

Winkler is talking about his new memoir, "Being Henry: The Fonz…and Beyond," set for release at the end of the month. The book takes an in-depth look at the actor’s life and career.

"The book is about, ‘I was who I thought I should be, and I have learned to start the journey of becoming authentically who I am,’" says Winkler. "I’m still on that journey, but I’m getting closer."

Speaking of journeys, the actor and author is beginning the process of promoting the book, including a stop in Atlanta during the 32nd Edition of the Book Festival of the Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta. Winkler will appear at an author talk on Sunday, Nov. 5 at 7:30 p.m. at the MJCCA.

Asked about appearing at the festival, Winkler says, "It’s a wonderful thing to be there and represent my autobiography and represent my heritage. My parents escaped Nazi Germany … I literally did not have a family, because they were all taken to the camps."

For more information on the Book Festival of the MJCCA (and Winkler's event)