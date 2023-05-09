Woman back in Henry County custody after escaping earlier

article

A woman who was being taken into custody over shoplifting charges managed to manipulate her way out of the arrest and escape, according to the Henry County Sheriff's Department. She has since been located, arrested again and now faces additional charges.

Quasha N. Harris, 38, was in court Tuesday for theft by shoplifting and failure to appear. Officials say she suffered a medical emergency in the courtroom and had to be taken to the Henry Piedmont Hospital.

However, after Harris made it to the facility, officials say she asked to go to the restroom and used the opportunity to escape.

"We’ve got units on the ground and in the air looking for Ms. Harris," a spokesperson for the office said once realizing she was gone. "For Ms. Harris, don't make this situation any worse. We will find you. It's in your best interest to turn yourself in immediately."

Quasha N. Harris (Supplied)

After an extensive search, Harris was captured in Atlanta late Wednesday evening.

In addition to her original charges, she now faces an additional one for escaping. Officials reported more charges are pending. Her mother, Antionette Harris was also detained as a person of interest. The sheriff said she potentially faces charges related to obstruction.

"This is a situation that should not have happened," Henry County Sheriff Reginald B. Scandrett said. "Ms. Harris came into court to face charges and quickly became a fugitive of the law and is now at risk of facing some real time. I don’t know why people think they can get around the law and escape custody without being held accountable."