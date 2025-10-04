Henry County trafficking arrests: Teacher, officers among 5 charged

article

Editor's note: FOX 5 has reached out to officials in Henry County for better images of the men arrested.

The Brief The Henry County Police Department partnered with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Human Exploitation and Trafficking (HEAT) Unit in a joint operation on Sept. 25. The mission, dubbed "Operation Johns and Bonds," targeted the commercial sex trade in an effort to reduce demand. Those arrested include a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer, and a Clarke County Sheriff’s Office employee, according to the Henry County Police Department.



Five people have been charged in a Georgia human trafficking sting, including a metro Atlanta teacher, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer, and a Clarke County Sheriff’s Office employee, according to the Henry County Police Department.

What we know:

The Henry County Police Department partnered with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Human Exploitation and Trafficking (HEAT) Unit in a joint operation on Sept. 25. The mission, dubbed "Operation Johns and Bonds," targeted the commercial sex trade in an effort to reduce demand.

Officials said the suspects were arrested on pandering charges after attempting to purchase sex or offer services to victims of exploitation. Among those arrested were two members of law enforcement and a local educator employed at Luella High School in Henry County.

Those arrested are: Darrolyn Simmons, U.S. Customs employee; Isaac Irizarry, jailer with the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office; Kerry Vanderford, teacher at Luella High School; De’Montae Martin, no employer listed; and Scout Bigger, no employer listed.

Why you should care:

The Henry County Police Department said its VICE Unit continues to investigate and combat offenses involving prostitution, human trafficking, illegal gambling, and other vice-related crimes.

What you can do:

Anyone with information related to suspected vice activity is urged to contact the HCPD VICE Unit at 770-258-6272 or submit a tip anonymously through sgd@henrycountyga.gov or Crime Stoppers.