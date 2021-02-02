Henry County teenager reportedly missing for over 2 weeks

article

Henry County police are asking the public for help finding a 17-year-old girl who was last heard from over two weeks ago.

Officials say Latealah Schulle was last seen walking on Bent River Circle in McDonough on Jan. 16.

Police believe that the teenager may be in the DeKalb County area or could be trying to go to Wisconsin.

A description of Schulle or what she was wearing when she was last seen was not available.

If you have any information that could help, please call Detective S. Foster at (770) 288-8322 or Henry County Police's Non-Emergency Dispatch at (770) 957-9121.

