Missing young siblings found after leaving Henry County skating rink

Henry County police have found four missing young siblings who disappeared while leaving a Stockbridge skating rink Thursday night.

Officials say 6-year-old Skyy Paris Draper, 8-year-old Kamari Lamont Draper, 9-year-old Giovanni Lamont Draper, and 13-year-old Symiah Taylor were last seen getting into a car at the Starlite Skating Rink on the 3700 block of North Henry Boulevard shortly before 9 p.m.

Police believe the car that picked them up was a black Toyota Corolla that had a pink sign that may have been a Lyft logo in the window.

Skyy is 3-feet-10-inches tall with a weight of 55 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and carrying a purple bookbag.

Kamari is 3-feet-10-inches tall with a weight of 65 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a green shirt, dark shorts, and black sneakers.

Giovanni is 4-feet tall with a weight of 80 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black and white t-shirt with red letters, blue jean shorts, and purple sneakers.

Symiah is 5-feet-7-inches tall with a weight of 132 pounds. She has black hair with braids, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a yellow hoodie with black lettering, a black and white t-shirt with red letters, ripped blue jeans, white snakears, and a white and red headwrap.

If you have any information about the brothers and sisters' disappearances, please call Henry County investigators at 770-288-8263 or non-emergency dispatch at 770-957-9121

