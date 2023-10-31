Expand / Collapse search
'Operation Watchful Eye': Henry County sex offenders paid visit on Halloween

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Henry County
FOX 5 Atlanta

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - The Henry County Sheriff's Office says it paid visits to the 276 homes of registered sex offenders across the county on Halloween.

Only four offenders were found to be non-compliant on the holiday. According to the State of Georgia's guidelines, that may mean an offender put up Halloween decorations like lights, signage or anything else that could entice children to their home.

Those who weren't in compliance now have warrants.

 "Safety knows no bounds, and when it comes to our children during Halloween season and beyond, we must raise our collective levels of consciousness. Our duty to protect our children is paramount, and we will leave no stone unturned to ensure their safety," said Sheriff Reginald B. Scandrett.