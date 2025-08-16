Henry County police searching for missing legally blind teen

article

Police in Henry County are searching for a missing teen who is legally blind.

What we know:

Officials said Hogan Archer, 19, left his house on Patrick Circle in Jenkinsburg just before 11 a.m. on Saturday, after he got in an altercation with his family.

Police said Archer has an altered mental status on top of being legally blind.

He was last seen wearing blue pants, a camouflage shirt, a hat and a backpack.

What you can do:

If you see Archer or know where he is, the police would like you to call 770-288-8270.

The Source: Information and the picture in this article came from the Henry County Police Department via Facebook.



