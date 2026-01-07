Henry County police searching for 18-year-old victim

article

The Henry County Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating an 18-year-old who investigators say was a victim in a case reported late last year.

What we know:

According to the Henry County Police Department, detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division are trying to find Tremagne McCluskey in connection with an incident that occurred on Nov. 6, 2025. Police say McCluskey is considered a victim in the case, which remains under investigation.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the incident or McCluskey’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective E. Luciano at 770-288-8278, call Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121, or submit tips, photos, or videos by text to 770-220-7009.