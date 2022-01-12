Henry County Police search for man suspected of check fraud
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Henry County Police are searching for a man suspected of depositing thousands of dollars worth of fraudulent checks.
According to investigators, over $10,000 worth of fraudulent checks were deposited into a Navy Federal Credit Union ATM located in the 1800 block of Jonesboro Road in McDonough on September 23, 2021.
The transaction happened around 4:38 p.m., officials say.
The suspect was captured in a photographer wearing a red-colored hoodie.
Police are searching for this suspect connected to the depositing of fraudulent checks at a credit union ATM. (Henry County Police Department)
Anyone with information about the incident or can ID the suspect should contact the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121, or text us tips, photos, and videos to 770-220-7009.
