Henry County Police search for man suspected of check fraud

Henry County Police are searching for a man suspected of depositing thousands of dollars worth of fraudulent checks.

According to investigators, over $10,000 worth of fraudulent checks were deposited into a Navy Federal Credit Union ATM located in the 1800 block of Jonesboro Road in McDonough on September 23, 2021.

The transaction happened around 4:38 p.m., officials say.

The suspect was captured in a photographer wearing a red-colored hoodie.

Police are searching for this suspect connected to the depositing of fraudulent checks at a credit union ATM. (Henry County Police Department)

Anyone with information about the incident or can ID the suspect should contact the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121, or text us tips, photos, and videos to 770-220-7009.

