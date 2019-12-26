Henry County police find missing 12-year-old girl

Police in Henry County spent all-day Thursday searching for a 12-year-old girl who officers considered a critical missing person.

Haileigh Marie McNeil (Henry County Police Department)

Haileigh Marie McNeil was last seen Christmas Day somewhere between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. at her Stockbridge home, police said. She was considered by police to be a runaway.

Thursday morning, the Henry County Police Department posted on its Facebook page McNeil has returned home and was safe.