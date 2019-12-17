Henry County mom fights off car thief and records him while doing it

The McDonough Police Department is searching for a man who tried to steal a woman's car in a Wells Fargo parking lot in McDonough. Luckily, that mother acted quickly and chased the crook off, recording her entire confrontation with him.

Shannon Stanley says she just popped out of her car for a split second at the Wells Fargo on Keys Ferry Street in McDonough. When she walked back to her car, she saw a man inside backing out of her parking space.

She said in that moment, she knew she had to act quickly.

Stanley started recording a video on her phone as she stood behind the car to stop the man from stealing it. She said when he put the car in park, she marched right up to the front door of her car and pulled it open.

She was able to get the man out of her car and chased him off. The man pulled the drawstrings on his hoodie tight to conceal his face in the video, but Stanley said he is a black male with short dreadlocks and was wearing slides with socks, a black and grey checkered belt, blue ripped jeans and a black hoodie with blue writing on it.

The mother said she watched the man walk off through the parking lot towards a white car with rideshare stickers in the windows. She believes the two may be associated.

The McDonough Police Department said the one suspect will face a charge for entering an auto, but there could be additional charges. Anyone who spots the would-be thief is urged to call police immediately.

Hiren Bhaghat, Stanley's boss and the owner of several Henry County Subway stores is donating 5% of the sales from this month as a reward for anyone with information leading to an arrest. If you'd like to help, visit the Subway by Ingles at 996 Bill Gardner Parkway.