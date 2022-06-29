Henry County man receives life sentence on child molestation, sexual abuse charges, police say

A Henry County man is facing life behind bars after officials say he was found guilty for molesting two children, including a disabled teenager.

46-year-old Everett Howard entered a guilty plea on charges of aggravated sodomy, child molestation, and other sexual abuse charges, authorities said.

The two victims, who officers say are related to Everett, told law enforcement in 2021 that the abuse had gone on for several years at homes in Fulton and Henry County.'

"This sentence reflects the hard work and dedication of our Crimes Against Children Unit," District Attorney Darius Pattillo said.

Howard was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole, followed by 30 years on probation and registering as a sex offender for life.