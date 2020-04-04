Henry County man on golf cart steals $2,000 worth of guns

Neighbors in Henry County are concerned about a man on a stolen golf cart who has been seen driving around multiple communities and stealing items including $2,000 worth of guns.

Neighbors didn't want to be identified because a suspect is not yet in custody, but they tell FOX5's Alex Whittler they’re appalled by the brazen robberies happening while they were in their own homes.

The suspect should be social distancing to stop the spread of the coronavirus but instead, he stole a golf cart, used it to break into cars and homes, and made off with thousands of dollar’s worth of guns and knives.

Neighborhood surveillance video shows him rummaging through a large truck for several minutes.

At one point, a neighbor heads outside, and turns on the lights.

"He was going through our truck when our neighbor came out and startled him," a neighbor said.

The light didn't deter the thief. He continued to search for items in the car.

Neighbors say this is one of several incidents taking place near HWY 20.

Police say the golf cart was stolen from Airline rd Wednesday around 5 am.

A Glock, Kimber custom handgun and a colt knife are just a few of the reported items stolen from one home.

Neighbors say they've seen the man on the stolen cart between Lake Dow and McGarity road and have filed multiple reports with police.

One woman who has lived in the community for 25 years without incident says she’s blown away by the thief’s nonchalant attitude during an escalating pandemic.

"Who in their right mind would go in someone's driveway, steal a golf cart to create a crime spree, shooting guns in the air that were stolen, with people home and with the lights on?"

Anyone with information on these break-ins should contact the Henry County Police Department.