Henry County man convicted after drugging, sexually abusing teen family member at party

A Henry County man will reportedly spend the rest of his life behind bars after he was convicted of drugging and molesting a teenaged family member at a family birthday party.

The jury found 41-year-old Anthony Lamar McCaskill Jr. guilty of drugging the 15-year-old girl, following her into a bedroom when she went to lay down and sexually abusing her through multiple acts. It happened in August 2020.

The jury just reached their verdict after hearing from the victim herself, law enforcement, a nurse and crime lab scientists who ultimately found the drugs and male DNA in the girl.

McCaskill was sentenced to two life sentences to be served consecutively, followed by another 19 years in prison. He was given one year on probation following the last prison sentence, but he must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life and is not eligible for parole, according to the Henry County District Attorney's office.