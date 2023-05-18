Henry County Jail says inmate appears to have killed herself

A female inmate has lost her life in what appears to be a case of suicide, according to Henry County Jail. Preliminary reports indicate that 47-year-old Raquel Fernandez was found unresponsive during a routine cell check on May 12 by jail detention staff.

The jail's health services team provided emergency medical aid to Fernandez and she was transported to a local hospital by Henry County Fire Rescue. She died at the hospital on May 15.

The Henry County Sheriff's Office Internal Affairs has launched an investigation to shed light on the circumstances surrounding Fernandez's death and the coroner's office has not released the official cause of death at this time.

Fernandez had been in custody since May 7 facing charges of Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance.