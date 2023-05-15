Inmate charged in connection with deadly fight inside Henry County Jail

article

A Henry County inmate is facing additional charges after a fight in the county jail turned deadly, officials say.

Officials with the Henry County Sheriff's Office have confirmed with FOX 5 that an "altercation" happened inside the Henry County Jail on the night of Friday, April 21.

The victim, whose identity has not been released, was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition and remained at the hospital until his death Sunday afternoon.

Investigators have charged an inmate, identified as 51-year-old Cameryn Crayton, with two counts of aggravated battery. Murder charges are pending, officials say.

A third inmate suffered minor injuries and has since recovered.

"We are currently investigating the matter. Please note, however, that the safety of every inmate in our care is of the utmost importance to me and my team," Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett said.

Officials have not released any information about what led up to the fight.