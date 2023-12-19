Henry County Humane Society faces urgent relocation challenge amidst unexpected changes

The Henry County Humane Society is asking for the public's help after learning they'll have to relocate early next year.

They moved into a building off Work Camp Road in McDonough in 2005.

The building is owned by the Henry County government.

The Humane Society worked in partnership with Henry County Animal Control for nearly two decades.

"For the past 18 years we have had a very excellent relationship with Henry County Animal Control. We have been able to take in dogs from them, and cats, and vet them, house them, and rehome them from our facility here," said Henry County Humane Society's Stephanie Fenton.

Fenton said the relationship took an unexpected turn in October when they were told animal control would no longer turn over animals to them.

In November, Fenton said she was stunned when county officials told them to vacate the building by February 1, 2024.

Henry County Communications Director Melissa Robinson told FOX 5 the county has a great working relationship with the Humane Society, but can't continue to offer them a free building when the county needs the space.

"Right now, and for the past year, since our capital plan went into place, we have needed more space in the county for our services. And the humane society occupies a building on county property that we need them to relocate," Robinson explained.

However, Fenton said they have nowhere else to go.

"We need to stay in this county but to find a facility, find a building, find land costs money, and the zoning requirements in this county are extremely strict", Fenton said. "I sincerely hope the county manager and county commissioners will come to us and work out a plan so we can continue to work together."

Fenton is asking local residents to contact county officials to voice their support for the organization and their efforts to remain at their current location.