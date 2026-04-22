Henry County fires County Manager Cheri Matthews

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The Brief Henry County commissioners dismissed County Manager Cheri Matthews on Wednesday, effective immediately. Chair Carlotta Harrell said the county needs new leadership to handle rapid growth and changing service needs. The board will manage a 1,900-person workforce until an interim leader is named in the coming days.



The Henry County Board of Commissioners fired County Manager Cheri Matthews Wednesday afternoon, stating they want to move in a new direction.

What we know:

The Board of Commissioners ended the tenure of County Manager Cheri Matthews on April 22, according to a county media release. Chair Carlotta Harrell said the board is focusing on a long-term vision that requires a different strategic approach to county operations.

The county is currently dealing with significant growth and new opportunities, which Harrell said led to the need for this management change. County officials confirmed that all services and operations will continue as usual while they transition to new leadership.

What we don't know:

The board has not yet named an interim manager or provided a specific timeline for when they expect to hire a permanent replacement.

The backstory:

Matthews has been the county manager since 2017 but began her career in Henry County more than 20 years ago as a planner. She held several roles including chief planner, assistant director, and deputy county manager before being promoted to the top spot.

During her time in charge, she oversaw the opening of a Real Time Crime Center and a new base of operations for the Atlanta Speedway Airport. She also helped lead a multi-million-dollar project for a new aquatic center and created a strategic plan for the county.

Matthews recently finished a project to help the county hire and keep employees by making pay more competitive. In 2024, she was given the highest award possible for a county official in Georgia for her public service.

What's next:

The board expects to announce who will lead the county's 1,900 employees on an interim basis within the next few days. Leaders said the change will not cause any interruptions to the daily services residents rely on.