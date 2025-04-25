Help to soon reach crime victims in Atlanta with new mobile unit

The Brief A new community care unit serves crime victims across Atlanta. Mobile resource provides counseling, clothing, and emergency aid. Leaders hope to expand units citywide across all six police zones.



A new mobile care unit will soon hit Atlanta’s streets, offering critical, immediate support to victims of violent crime.

City officials and leaders of the nonprofit Atlanta Victim Assistance cut the ribbon on its new community care unit at Carver STEAM Academy High School on Friday night.

What they're saying:

"It could be a family affected by homicide, a victim of domestic violence, sexual assault, robbery, any crimes on person. We can serve them on this mobile unit," Shontel Brunson-Wright, executive director of Atlanta Victim Assistance, said. "Be it clothing, be it food, be it other financial resources, counseling, therapy, all of those things, we can get that done right here."

One survivor of domestic violence hopes the RV outfitted with areas for victims to find resources will make an impact. "I didn’t get that one-on-one care that I needed because I had four children at the time, so I didn’t know where to go," April Pool, a domestic violence survivor, said. "I didn’t have this when I was going through my domestic violence."

What we know:

The new mobile unit, called the Community Care Unit, is designed to provide on-site assistance at crime scenes or wherever needed throughout the city.

It includes separate sections for adults and children and offers access to counseling, food, clothing, therapy, and financial help.

What's next:

With the ribbon now cut, the Community Care Unit is ready to begin serving Atlanta neighborhoods and responding to crises across the metro area.