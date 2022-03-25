Expand / Collapse search
Recall: 89,000 bike helmets sold at Walmart do not comply with safety standards

By Daniella Genovese
Published 
Recalls
FOX News
Tens of thousands of bike helmets sold exclusively at Walmart are being recalled due to a head injury risk, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). 

Sakar International recalled the 89,000 Dimensions Bluetooth Speaker Helmets because they "do not comply with the U.S. CPSC federal safety standard for bicycle helmets," the recall notice said. 

As a result, consumers are at risk for a head injury if they fall, the CPSC said. 

The recalled helmets were sold at Walmart stores nationwide and through its online marketplace from July 2020 through January 2022, according to the recall. 

Walmart will contact customers who were impacted by the recall, the CPSC said. 

To date, there have been no injuries related to the recalled products, according to the CPSC. However, consumers are urged to "immediately" stop using the recalled helmets. 

Instead of returning the helmet to Walmart, consumers should contact Sakar for a free replacement helmet, according to the recall notice. 

Sakar says it will facilitate any return using prepaid postage packaging.

