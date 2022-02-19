Hello Kitty Cafe Truck visits Atlanta, while supplies last

article

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck has made a stop in Atlanta during an East Coast loop.

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck East will be parked outside California Pizza Kitchen from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday on West District Avenue in Atlantic Station. The truck will stay while supplies last.

The pop-up truck sells food, drinks and Hello Kitty merchandise.

Two trucks are in the midst of a nation-wide tour and heads to Greensboro, North Carolina, next.

What is the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck?

Hello Kitty is a popular character that's part of the Sanrio brand.

The all-pink cafe truck launched in 2014 and became a viral sensation for fans.

Two trucks make simulatnious loops at locations on the East and West coasts.

The truck went on hiatus during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic but resumed stops in the United States in July 2020.

What does the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck sell?

The truck sells a variety of clothing, including shirts and masks. There are also totes, pillows and plush toys at some stops, while supplies last.

The food menu is mostly made of desserts, like hand-decorated cookies.

